Library book sale starts Feb. 26

The Friends of the Bristol Public Library will hold its annual Winter Used Book Sale from Wednesday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, March 1 in the meeting rooms in the lower level of the Bristol Library, 5 High St..

The sale includes more than 10,000 gently used hardcover and softcover books, along with DVDs, audio books and CDs. Books are priced from $.25 to $2, with a large collection of specially priced books also available.

The sale opens with preview night (a $5 admission fee applies) on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. Regular sale hours (free admission) are Thursday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, March 1 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Regular priced books will be sold at half-price all day Saturday, and the sale closes on Sunday with a fill-the-bag sale ($5 for a brown bag and $3 for a plastic bag) from 1 to 3 p.m. Specially priced books are not included in the half-price and bag sales.

The Winter Used Book Sale is the Friends’ primary fundraising event, and the proceeds help provide the Bristol libraries with items and services not included in the annual budget, such as summer reading programs for adults, teens and children, museum passes, and grants for special programs.

All of the items in the sale were donated by community members.