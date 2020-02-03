Free tickets available for home show at select locations

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce 35th Annual Home and Business Expo will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16 at Bristol Eastern High School. More than 100 exhibitors will be displaying every product or service you need when buying, building or fixing up your home, condo or apartment. Plus, there will be a craft artisan and vendor fair, door prizes, and food provided by the Exchange Club.

Tickets are available at the door, $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, and children under 12 are free of charge.

However, two free admission tickets are available at over 50 locations throughout the region.

As of Friday, Jan. 31, tickets are available at: Bristol Chamber of Commerce, People’s United Bank (Riverside Avenue), Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, Cafe Real, Valley Shoes, Bristol All Heart, Bristol Health Medical Center (Riverside Avenue), First Bristol Federal Credit Union, George’s Terryville Avenue Market, Thomaston Savings Bank (all Bristol locations), Della Porta EyeCare, Webster Bank (all Bristol locations), City True Value Hardware, Rodd’s On The Go, Rodd’s Restaurant, Your CBD Store, Beacon Prescriptions – Collins Road, Bristol Radiology Center, Bristol Public Library, Manross Memorial Library, One Fifty Central, Reboot Computer Sales and Service, The Home Depot, Maple End Package Store, Bristol Senior Center, Bristol Housing Authority, Community Health Center, Mo’s Food Store, Frank’s Service Station Inc., Better Half Brewing, People’s United Bank – Scott Swamp Road, Farmington Location, Poke’s Works, The Basket Place, Liberty Bank, Best Cleaners, Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers – Farmington Ave., TD Bank, Spare Time Bristol, Bristol Health Lab & Patient Services – Farmington Avenue, Rosie’s Laundry Company LLC, Harvest Bakery Inc., Get Up ‘N Dance, Hubbard Florist, Eagles Nest Family Restaurant, Torrington Savings Bank – Burlington, Tunxis Community College – Bristol campus, Sunrise Market Deli, Thomaston Savings Bank – Terryville, Webster Bank – Terryville, Plymouth Town Hall, Greer’s Chicken, AMP Radio Network, Max Pizza 4, Planet Fitness, Stop & Shop Bristol & Forestville, Price Chopper, Friendly’s, Santander Bank, BARC – Bristol Adult Resource Center Inc., Big Dollar Liquor, Lucky Cup Restaurant, Adams Hometown Markets/Terryville IGA, SPIGA Restaurant & Pizzeria, Advanced Physical Therapy Bristol & Terryville, Bristol Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, The Roasted Bean, Spargo Physical Therapy, Dunkin’ – North Main Street, The New England Carousel Museum, Riverside Restaurant, Club Fitness Bristol, DoubleTree by Hilton, Kizl’s Family Restaurant, Courtyard by Marriott Southington Connecticut, AutoZone – Farmington Avenue, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and Homewood Suites by Hilton – Southington.

For information, please contact the Chamber at (860) 584-4718 or visit www.centralctchambers.org.