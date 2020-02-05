Girls Basketball: Bloomfield ends Lady Knight win streak at 11 games

Just one game after avenging their first loss of the season, the Southington girls basketball team’s winning streak was stopped at 11 games by Bloomfield. That wasn’t the only bad news for the Lady Knights this week, as they also lost Allison Carr for the season with a torn ligament in her knee. Carr suffered the injury in the Knights’ win over Capital Prep on Jan. 21.

“There is no doubt, we will miss Alli,” head coach Howie Hewitt said. “We have a team full of great kids but she is what you look for in an athlete. There is no question she wishes she was out there. She wants to compete and loves being part of the team, but right now, her health and well-being are the most important things.”

With the loss to Bloomfield, Southington dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 in the Class LL rankings entering this week, though they have the same record as the next three teams ahead of them.

Here is a recap of last week:

Knights avenge first loss

JAN. 28—It was a similar game to the first time Hall and Southington played each other, but this time it was the Knights who came out on top. Southington held Hall without a field goal in the first half of the rematch on their way to a 38-24 win.

Southington had their struggles offensively, but led at halftime, 21-4. They extended their lead to 22 points before the start of the fourth quarter.

“We did a great job defensively,” Hewitt said. “Hall was missing some players but we were obviously missing a key player as well. It was a great team effort.”

Kelley Marshall scored 11 points to lead the Knights on 5-of-9 shooting. Madison Hulten had a personal season high of 10 points to go with six rebounds. Livvy Pizzitola had eight points, six rebounds, and a team-high four steals.

Winning streak ended

JAN. 31—Southington’s winning streak was extended to 11, but it only takes one team who is clicking at the time to stop a win streak. Southington ran into them last Friday night.

Bloomfield came into this matchup winning each of their previous six, and they attacked Southington from the opening tip.

In an uncharacteristic performance, the Lady Knights gave up 38 points in the first half, trailing 38-21 at the break. Southington made a big turnaround in the second half. Southington was able to pull within six points in the fourth quarter, but time was not on their side. Bloomfield held on for the nine-point victory.

“Really, it was the coaching that lost us this game,” Hewitt said. “We came out with a plan defensively in the first half, and it just didn’t work. We came out in the first half a bit sluggish but we changed things up defensively at halftime and had a much better second half. We shot the ball better as well. It was a big turnaround but the first half made the difference.”

Three Knights scored in double figures for the second time this season. Jessica Carr led the way with 14 points, shooting 10-of-16 from the free throw line, and also led the team with eight rebounds. Marshall scored 13, shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range. Brianna Harris scored 11, cashing in three triples of her own. Southington was held to 32.5% from the field.

The Lady Knights entered the final quarter of the regular season this week. They travelled to Enfield on Tuesday (Feb. 4) and they host Glastonbury tonight at 6:45 p.m. The Tomahawks (12-2) entered this week just one spot behind Southington in the Class LL rankings.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.