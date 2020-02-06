Racecar legend’s widow champions driver safety

Quinn Christopher, widow of racecar driver Ted Christopher, is keeping his memory alive by protecting other drivers—one piece of safety equipment at a time. After his passing, Quinn established the Ted Christopher Memorial and recently launched the Ted Christopher Drive for Safety initiative which will offer an article of protective clothing to each driver registered for the Stafford Motor Speedway 2020 season.

“Stafford was Teddy’s racetrack. I had been with Teddy for 17 years and he never missed a Friday night of racing unless it was rained out,” said Quinn Christopher. “That was his racetrack, you know? He has a set of grandstands named after him, he won his 100th win there, that was just his home track and that’s where I think he felt at home.”

The Ted Christopher Drive for Safety initiative aims to promote driver safety, explained the widow, who said safety was a top priority for her late husband. “Racing is such a dangerous sport and drivers often get hurt,” she said, “why not have the best protection and keep yourself safe?”

Drivers registered at Stafford Speedway will be able to choose from one of three items: a Nomex brand undershirt, a Carbonx brand face mask, or a Leaf Racewear brand neck skirt which is used to protect the neck and face from flames in the event of a fire. Participating drivers will also be entered into a drawing to win a fully customized Leaf Racewear pro series race suit, which will be awarded on Friday, July 10, during the annual TC 13 SK Modified Shootout.

Ted Christopher competed at Stafford Speedway for more than 30 years, and according to the racetrack, is still remembered as “one of the greatest all-time Stafford drivers,” having scored 131 wins including 109 SK Modified wins and nine SK Modified track championships.

All safety equipment will be distributed at the 2020 NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 25, and Sunday, Apr. 26. Those drivers that are registered at Stafford must complete an online form to be considered for the program, and submissions must be completed before Sunday, Mar. 1. The form can be found at staffordmotorspeedway.com/tc-safety.

“Going to Stafford was my first step. Obviously it would be cool if this could get bigger and we could do it for more racecar drivers out there. It is a popular sport and kids start at very young ages,” said Quinn Christopher. “I think regardless of how much you race or what you race, it’s a dangerous sport and I think you need to be safe, so it would be cool if down the road we could expand it to maybe other tracks or do something more with it.”

Quinn Christopher is still in the process of developing future fundraising efforts, as she would like to expand the program and offer it to all racecar drivers.

