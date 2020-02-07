Obituary: James J. Skelskey Jr., 92

James J. Skelskey Jr., 92, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday January 22, 2020.

He was born on November 17, 1927 in Bristol the son of the late James and Catherine (Straus) Skelskey.

James was a US Navy veteran and a retired engineer for Stanley Works.

He is survived by his children Catherine Skelskey, Michael Skelskey, Barbara Barrett, Lorraine Chapin, and Paul Skelskey; his grandchildren, Ryan, Aubrey, and Emily Skelskey, Christopher and Susan Barrett, Andrew, James, and Nicholas Chapin, Amy Kelley, and Ian Skelskey; his great-grandchildren, Cole Davis and Brynn, Brianna and Kyle Kelley; siblings William Skelskey, Marilyn Rajotte, Linda Faucher and Gregory Skelskey and many nieces and nephews.

James was predeceased by his wife Arlene and their daughter Susan. His brother Hugh also predeceased him.

Calling hours will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol starting at 11 AM until the start of James’ funeral service at 12 noon.

The burial with military honors will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: Always Best Care of Greater Bristol, 22 Pine Street, Suite 213, Bristol, CT 06010 or to Bristol Hospital Hospice Home Care, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011.

