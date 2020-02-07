Obituary: John F. Brzozowski, 92

John F. Brzozowski, 92, Edgewater, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Brzozowski, an Army veteran of WW II, was born in Waterbury, CT and moved to Edgewater in 1997 from DeLand. He was, along with his brother, former owner/operator of Johnny’s Market in Plantsville, CT. He was a member of St. Gerard’s Mission Church and Hacienda del Rio Homeowners Association, both in Edgewater. He was also a twenty year volunteer for Plantsville Fire Department, a ten year associate member of the Stetson University Athletic Dept. in DeLand, a 3rd degree member of Fr. Michael Dillon Council #13989, Knights of Columbus, Edgewater and 4th degree member of Assembly #165, Knights of Columbus, Daytona Beach. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Shirley I.; two sons, Richard of Edgewater and Paul (Karlene) of Largo; one daughter, Linda (Whitley) Derrick of Clearwater; one brother, Edward of Naples, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Gerard’s Mission Church, 3171 S. Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater. Entombment will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens Veterans Wall of Honor Mausoleum, Edgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, 1003 Turnbull Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.

