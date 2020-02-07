Obituary: Mona M. (Simard) Blanchette, 90

Mona M. (Simard) Blanchette, 90, of Southington, formerly of Plainville and Kensington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 27, 2020 at LiveWell in Plantsville.

Born in Eagle Lake, Maine on December 9, 1929, she was one of eight children to the late Artie and Alice (Violette) Simard. Raised in Northern Maine, she attended local schools, and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduation where she worked at General Electric in Plainville. She married Aurele Blanchette in April of 1961, and travelled the country. As a single mother, she settled in Plainville in the fall of 1977 with her two children. Mona retired from Johnson & Johnson, the former Critikon, in Southington, where she was awarded for having never missed a day of work in 18 years. She had a love for children, spending her retirement years babysitting, cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events and performances, and staying active with daily walks. Being the social butterfly that she was, Mona made friends wherever she went, becoming a well-known and much loved “Mimi” to all. Remembered for her keen fashion sense, she also had a passion for cooking and a wide collection of recipes and cookbooks, and was always up for a card game when her competitive spirit came out in full force. She will be missed by many, leaving a legacy of strength, love and kindheartedness, along with many cherished memories.

She leaves her daughter, Michele Koch and her husband, David of Incline Village, NV, her son, Duane Blanchette and his wife, Danielle of Kensington; three grandchildren, Mitchell and Corinne Blanchette and Benjamin Koch; her sister, Emely Roy; brothers, Roland Simard and his wife, Lorette, Bertrand Simard and his wife, Rowena “Toots”, and O’Neil Simard and his wife, Irene, all of Florida, Lester Simard of Kensington and Edgar Simard and his wife, Tina of Plainville; her brother-in-law, Robert “Pete” Martin of Newington; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Norma Martin, her sister-in-law, Nancy Simard and brother-in-law, Armand Roy.

In lieu of flowers, Mona may be remembered with contributions to LiveWell at www.livewell.org/donate or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org

Mona’s family extends their sincerest gratitude to the nurses and staff at LiveWell for the compassionate care shown to Mona and the boundless support shown to the family during her time there.

Family and friends may gather on Saturday, from 3-5 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A Celebration of Life service followed by a luncheon in Mona’s honor will be held on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the Kensington Congregational Church, 312 Percival Ave, Kensington. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com