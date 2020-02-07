Obituary: Richard ‘Ricky’ A. Page, 65

Richard “Ricky” A. Page, 65, of Wolcott, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1954 in Bristol, son of the late George A. and Jean (Duval) Page, Jr.

Rick was an incredibly joyful and genuinely sweet man with a gentle spirit who enlightened everyone he met with his infectious smile and humorous responses. Talkative by nature, nothing pleased him more than having a good conversation and a good laugh when he got together with family and friends.

Rick’s favorite activities aside from eating and talking were gardening, ice fishing in New Hampshire inside a bob house next to a warm fire, raking leaves, shoveling snow, feeding chickens and gathering eggs, mucking horse stalls, watching TV and old reruns, keeping track of and reporting the weather, and talking about his “baby blues” that he was so proud of. Whatever activity he was undertaking, he did it with 100% love and attention.

During his life Rick worked several jobs. He worked at Smith Gates in Farmington, CVS and Taco Bell in Bristol, and for the last 3 years took care of goats and miniature ponies At Hillside Equestrian Meadows in Wolcott where he made many friends and loved to share his funny stories about his favorite ponies, Little Johnny, Daisy and Toby.

Ricky is survived by his brothers Gary Page and his wife Sandra of NH, David Page of NH, Bryan Page and his wife Bo of Bristol; sister Mary-Beth Landberg and her husband Matthew of FL; nieces and nephews Taryn, Lindsay, Lauren, Eric, Andrew, Devin, Alexi, Brianne and Dalton and great-nieces Willa and Paislee.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol starting at 12PM until the start of a funeral service at 1 PM. A burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Ricky’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.