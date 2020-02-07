Ringing in the Chinese New Year

Bristol residents came together at the Bristol Public Library to celebrate the Chinese culture, with a Chinese New Year celebration on Jan. 26.

“It’s a great educational experience for Bristol,” said Bristol Public Library’s assistant director Scott Stanton. “These folks in particular are professionals – especially the director, Mr. (Chailin Yueh of the Hartt School of Music). He’s an internationally known tenor; he’s a global music award winner. It’s nice to see that we’re all people, and we all have the same values.”

Traditional Chinese food was provided. Traditional folk songs were sung. In addition, there were dance performances.

“We always believed it’s very, very important to remember our own culture, our own history,” said Yueh. “We like to share our own philosophy, and culture to our friends.”

“We have to respect; we have to do whatever we believe is right and fair to everyone. The United States is a free country. We love the freedom; we love the openness. The majority are very friendly, and very helpful,” said Yueh.

Advertisement

Marge Slater from Farmington attended the event. She liked watching the different dances.

This year of the Chinese New Year is the year of the rat. Yueh said that all of the animals in the Chinese zodiac represent wealth. It is said that people born in the year of the rat are optimistic, and energetic. The New Year started on Saturday, Jan. 25, and will end on Saturday, Feb. 8. On that last day is the Lantern Festival, where dances are performed and food is served.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Jamila Young, email her at News@BristolObserver.com.