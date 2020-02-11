Tax breaks for elderly homeowners

The Southington Assessor’s office is accepting applications for the elderly homeowners program which helps reduce property taxes. Income limits are $37,000 for single residents and $45,100 for married couples.

One spouse in the household must be at least 65 years of age as of Dec. 31, 2019. Those who are receiving Social Security disability benefits may apply regardless of age.

The office is also accepting applications for tax stabilization (tax freeze). One spouse in the household must be 70 years of age as of Dec. 31, 2019, and if married, his or her spouse is 62 years of age or over as of the same date. Income limits are $32,000 for single residents and $37,000 for married couples. Under this program the deferred amount of taxes, with interest, shall have a lien placed against the property.

For either program, applicants must file by May 15 and bring their federal income tax return and Social Security 1099 statements for 2019. For more information, call the assessor’s office at (860) 276-6205

