Swimmers beat Hall, lead conference

Just a week after a win over Conard, the Southington boys swimming and diving team was back in action at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center when they competed against Hall on Feb. 5.

Southington gained a big advantage to kick off the meet after they took first and third in the medley relay, but Hall battled back in the other events leading up to diving. There, EJ Suski helped the Blue Knights regain control with a first place score of 225.05.

From there, Southington was able to win some key events down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Those key winners down the stretch included Tyler Heidgerd winning the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.51 and Jon Cocchiola winning the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.03. Cocchiola also won the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.07.

The Blue Knights also ended the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay, which included Derek Melanson, Landon Colby, Brian Egan and Heidgerd. They placed first with a time of 3:33.04.

Advertisement

The medley relay team of Heidgerd, Cocchiola, Colby and Melanson got the day started with a first place time of 1:44.47.

Melanson also won two events individually, as he was a double winner in the individual medley, with a time of 2:06.25, and the 100 butterfly, with a time of 55.40.

Head coach Evan Tuttle’s squad improved to 5-1 with the win, including 2-0 in their division of the Central Connecticut Conference. Of the Blue Knights’ five remaining regular season meets entering this week, three of those include their other divisional opponents like Simsbury, Farmington, and NW Catholic. The CCC West championship meet is currently scheduled for March 3.

Southington was on the road this week as they travelled to Simsbury on Tuesday (Feb. 11). They were scheduled to compete at Middletown today (Feb. 14) at 4 p.m.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.