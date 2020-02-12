YMCA to offer free 12-week diabetes prevention program

The Southington Community YMCA announced a free 12-week prevention program to help individuals prevent the onset of Type 2 Diabetes. The program will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 31 to June 18, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m., at the Spirit, Mind and Body Center.

This program is available to full members and non-members. Non-members will receive a 12-week full membership to the YMCA.

In each prevention class, participants will experience: at least 30 minutes of physical activity; discussion, presentation, or guest speaker to expand knowledge on prevention of type 2 diabetes; a certified instructor with special training to bring out their physical best; group support in a friendly, non-threatening environment; and opportunities to socialize and make new friends.

“This propram is an important step in the education and prevention of Type 2 Diabetes and we are excited to have it available to both members and non-members to benefit the community as a whole,” said healthy initiatives coordinator Jolene Miceli in a press release.

To be eligible for the prevention program, participants must be at least 18 years of age and a Southington resident, or a member of the Southington or Cheshire YMCA. Participants must have been told they are at risk fof developing Type 2 Diabetes. They also must have a body-mass index greater than 25 and have a blood test result in the prediabetes range within the past year.

Advertisement

For more information or registration, visit the front desk or call (860) 426-9529 or (860) 426-9589.