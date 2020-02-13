Obituary: Joseph Maksimczyk, 87

Joseph Maksimczyk, 87, formerly of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Live Well in Southington. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Claudette (Bouchard) who predeceased him in 1996.

Born in New Britain on June 19, 1932, he was the youngest of five children to the late Joseph and Serafina (Brumer) Maksimczyk. Raised in New Britain, he attended local schools, and was a graduate of E.C. Goodwin Technical School. He worked for more than thirty years for Pratt & Whitney, where he earned the nickname “two-tenths Joe” for his preciseness as an inspector. He and Claudette shared nearly 35 years of love and devotion, settling in Plainville where they raised their two children. A lifelong outdoors enthusiast, Joe enjoyed an array of activities and appreciated all that nature had to offer, including sailing, fresh water and ice fishing, kayaking, biking and golf and participated in the Plainville Senior Center’s Outdoor Adventure Club for many years. He was a talented woodworker, with birdhouses and walking sticks being his specialties, and was always up for good car ride. Remembered for his warm smile, he was a much-loved “Uncle Joe” to many and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his daughter, Maryann Miller and her husband, Scott; his son, Joe Maksimczyk; sisters-in-law, Bernice Deschaine, Candide Bouchard, Yvette Albert, Fern Bergeron and Simone Bouchard and her husband, George; along with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Al and Chester and his sisters, Florence Maksimczyk and Dorothy Dekutowsky.

Joe may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062.

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Joe’s life will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St, Plainville. Committal services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friend may gather at the church prior to the Mass, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com

