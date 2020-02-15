Engineering exploration at Imagine Nation for kids

ABB engineers and staff from Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center will guide students as they explore the world of science and engineering during a special event celebrating National Engineers Day.

The museum focuses on supporting the STEAM subject areas (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) and providing opportunities for children to be creative, inquisitive, critical thinkers and social learners.

As part of an annual tradition, ABB (formerly GE Industrial Solutions) in Plainville is partnering with Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, to offer a day of science and learning on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s activities include Gooey Gravity, a 3D Pen workshop, and the Egg Drop Challenge.

This event is part of ABB’s celebration of “National Engineers Week,” dedicated to promoting careers in engineering and science education nationwide. This collaborative event attracts an array of ABB engineers, from those just starting their careers to employees with decades of experience.

ABB is a technology company that operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees.

Participating children will team up with more than 20 ABB volunteers to tackle more than 10 challenges like the tumble tower, experimenting with Kibo robots and snap circuits, a tabletop harmonograph, making a pinwheel pancake with the PancakeBot TM, the world’s first pancake printer, and exploring the Bernoulli Principle with ping pong balls.

For the tinkerers, the event will feature a “Take Apart” station for dismantling small appliances to learn how they work.

“At ABB, we are committed to writing the future of safe, smart and sustainable electrification for everything from industry and buildings to infrastructure and transportation. Our vision is to achieve a zero-emission reality not only for the future but also today,” said Paul Singer, process and technology platform leader, research and development for ABB Electrification, in a press release. “To achieve our goals, we know that we need to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers and show them that they can be a part of changing the world at a place like ABB.”

For information, call 860-314-1400 or visit www.imaginenation.org.