Here comes the bridal shop. Kathy Faber celebrates 35th anniversary

Kathy Faber Designs LLC is still going strong, and is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The shop located at 737 Stafford Ave., Bristol sells custom designed gowns and dresses, and accessories including jewelry and shoes.

Faber started the business in the 1985 working from her home. She previously had worked as a medical assistant for a surgeon. But she always loved sketching and creating.

“We added onto our house for a separate studio, and then it got so busy that the neighbors started complaining, so I had to look for a business location,” said Faber.

“It was a hobby in the beginning when I was a teen. I just always loved fashion,” said Faber, who went to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. “At first, I thought that I wanted to open just a regular bridal shop; I was just going to buy gowns and fit them. I ordered books on pattern drafting, and fabric display.”

Advertisement

Faber has designed clothes for weddings, showers, christenings, proms, award ceremonies, fashion shows, and competitions. In her role as a shop owner, she has judged pageants and has worked with Make-A-Wish to donated dresses to the organization’s clients.

As a custom-designer, Faber can fit her customers and the customer then can hand-pick every detail of their outfit.

“Every client’s different. Some come in, they don’t know what they want. They say, ‘What would I look good in Kat?’ So I sketch, and we narrow down colors,” said Faber.

“Everyone’s different. Some will have an idea in their mind, and they’ll describe it, and I’ll sketch it. Some people like to illustrate, and they sketch or draw, and they’ll bring it in.”

Besides bridal wear, Faber also creates prom dresses.

“I love doing prom,” said the store owner. “It’s the first time they’re introduced to evening wear,” said Faber.

Faber is helped by at the shop by employee, Brittany Borysewicz. Borysewicz, who has worked at the store for four years, does inventory, places orders, and helps with customer fittings.

“It’s a creative field to be in,” said Borysewicz of helping out at Kathy Faber Designs. “I meet people from all over the state, out of state, and out of the country.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Jamila Young, email her at News@BristolObserver.com.