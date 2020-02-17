Man dies in one-car crash

A man died following a one-car accident last Tuesday.

Police said a vehicle struck a utility pole on Broad Street Feb. 11 at 9:22 a.m. The sole male occupant of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police wouldn’t identify the 56 year-old male until the family was notified.

The Bristol Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation of the crash.

Anyone with information should call the Bristol Police Traffic Division at (860)584-3030.

