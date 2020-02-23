Obituary: Janina (Wieckowska) Jablonska, 79

Janina (Wieckowska) Jablonska, 79, of Bristol, widow of Kazimierz Jablonski, passed away on Monday (February 17, 2020) at home. She was born to the late Michal and Anna (Strzyzewska) Wieckowski on March 12, 1940 in Kowalewo-Pomorskie, Poland. She loved to travel, especially to the beach, loved to garden and read, and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol.

Janina is survived by her daughters: Hanna Rutka and her husband Kazimierz of Bristol; Alexandra Gajda and her husband Stanley of Plainville; and Lidia Jablonska and her husband Peter Kelly of Bristol; her brother: Kazimierz Wieckowski of Poland; her sister: Maria Orlowska of Poland; her grandchildren: Samantha Rutka and her husband Zachary Sollitto; Nicole Gajda and her fiancé Norman Mercier; Emily Lincoln and her husband Stephen; and Kenny Cockayne; her great-grandchildren: Logan Rutka and Charlie Sollitto. She is predeceased by her brothers: Mieczyslaw Wieckowski and Edmund Wieckowski.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday (February 22, 2020) between 10:30 and 11:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Please visit Janina’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Related