Obituary: Maureen Watts Kavalauskas, 83

Maureen Watts Kavalauskas age 83 of Southgate Kentucky died on February 14, 2020. Born and raised in Southington CT. She was the daughter of John J. Watts and Charlotte (O’Rilley) Watts. She was a graduate of Southington High class of 1954 and the Hospital of St. Raphael School of Nursing Class of 1957, New Haven CT. She had been employed in hospitals in Connecticut, Hawaii, Las Vegas Nevada and FT. Thomas Kentucky during her career. She is survived by a daughter Gina Kavalauskas (Brian her partner) of Unionville CT. Son George Kavalauskas, JR (Amy)and grandchildren Rebecca, Annie, Emma, Tyler and Kyle of Cold Spring Kentucky. Brothers Ray Watts(the late Joann) of Southington Connecticut and C. John Watts(Corrine) of Plantsville Connecticut, and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to “Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517 Topeka Kansas

Related