Obituary: Thomas M. Sioch, 73

Thomas M. Sioch, 73, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Paul) Sioch.

Born January 31, 1947 in Meriden, he was the son of the late Edmond and Antoinette (Marino) Sioch. Tom was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the US Marines. He continued working with the National Guard, OMS11 in Branford as a heavy duty maintenance tech until his retirement. Tom loved to watch golf and was an avid bird watcher.

In addition to his wife Maureen, he is survived by his children, Renee Sioch of Bristol, Jeffrey Sioch and wife Joyce of S. Dartmouth, MA, Gregory Sioch of Derry, NH, Colleen Greim and husband Gary of Issaquah, WA and Tracy Baldino and husband Gary of Sandwich, MA; three brothers, his twin John Sioch and wife Helen of Summerfield, FL, Paul Sioch of Ft. Myers, FL and Edmond Sioch and wife Robin of Kingman, AZ; two sisters, Mary Sykora and husband Steve of Ocala, FL and Anne Marie Sioch of Ocala, FL; eight grandchildren, Scott and Bryan Dobec, Brandon Brady, Jake, Robert and Ethan Sioch, Mia Rose Baldino and Michael Huntly. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and his blue and gold macaw “Jackie”. He was predeceased by a brother Michael Sioch and his wife Patricia and a sister Frances Johnson.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial with military honors will follow at South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com

