Dudes’ Night Out March 13

The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center will hold its annual Dudes’ Night Out on Friday, March 13, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the West Street Clubhouse, 255 West Street in Bristol.

Activities include: free throw contests; sports themed games; karaoke; ice cream bar, jump houses and more; stadium style food will be for sale; everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite sports team apparel.

This event is designed for youth ages 5-12. All ages are welcome.

Advance tickets are $20 per pair ($5 for additional guests), and can be purchased online through Eventbrite, or in person at our West Street Clubhouse.

Ticket prices will increase by $5 at the door. For information, email begreat@bbgc.org or call 860-583-4734.

