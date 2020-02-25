Police make second arrest for thefts at Home Depot and Lowes

Francisco Martorell, 38, of Southington, turned himself in to Southington police on Thursday, Feb. 13 after learning that there was an active warrant for his arrest. The warrant resulted from an investigation that run from April 2019 to September 2019 that involved tool thefts at Home Depot and Lowes stores in Southington.

Police arrested Christopher Main, 39, of Torrington on Jan. 3 for his involvement in the series of thefts. According to police, Main and accomplices committed organized thefts of Milwaukee brand tools from stores in the amount of $2,946. The tools were then turned over to another individual to be sold via an online marketplace.

Martorell was identified as the other individual that sold the stolen tools in the internet.

Martorell was charged with organized retail theft and released on a $5,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in New Britain court on Feb. 27.

