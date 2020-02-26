Plainville police blotter for the Feb. 28 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 21:
- James P. Thomas, 69, of 1 Seneca Road, Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 14, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Sarah Bidwell, 41, of 33 Langdon Court, unit AL4, Kensington, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, operation of a motor vehicle while using a telephone or texting, improper use of lane, operation or parking of an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Alex Correa, 31, of 186 Camp St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and charged with two counts of violation of a protective order.
- Charles Curcio, 36, of 50 Main St., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Robert K. Gudat, 59, of 49 Woodland St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Kevin A. Alderuccio, 46, of 62 Bishop St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 21, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive right, and operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.
Advertisement