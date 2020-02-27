Obituary: Angela Beatrice Carenza, 89

Angela Beatrice Carenza, 89, of Bristol, CT, passed away on February 23, 2020 at Ingraham Manor. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna Rose (DiPinto) Carenza.

Angie, or Lil, as she was affectionately known, was employed by Bristol City Hall, and also worked as a hairdresser, and a para professional for the Bristol School System. She was named Bristol Volunteer of the Year for her efforts with the Bristol Chamber, Bristol Carousel Museum, American Red Cross, and as an Election Day poll worker. She travelled extensively in the US and internationally, and loved knitting, quilting, crocheting, and Bingo. She was a member of the Bristol Seniors, Bristol Girls Club, and St. Anthony’s Church.

She is survived by her sister Clara Borkowski, and her brother Antonio Carenza and wife Frances, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and two great great nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Rita Moschini and Vittoria Meehan.

There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CT Humane Society. https://give.cthumane.org

