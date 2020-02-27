Obituary: Gary M. Ritchie Sr., 88

Gary M. Ritchie Sr., 88, of Southington, CT and formerly of Cold Spring, NY, passed away on February 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1931 in North Russell, NY, the son of the late George and Ina (Parker) Ritchie. Prior to his retirement he was a corrections officer for the State of New York. Gary was the proprietor of Ritchie’s Valet Service and he was the Town Assessor for Phillipstown for 31 years. He was Commissioner of the North Highlands Fire District of Cold Spring, NY. He was also very active in the Cold Spring Lions Club where he was awarded an outstanding service award. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing bingo but mostly he enjoyed his grandchildren and family. He was known for his sparkling blue eyes, charismatic smile, quick wit, contagious laugh, and a home welcomed to all.

He is survived by the mother of his children and friend Lydia Ritchie, children Deidre Benitez and husband Abe of Southington, CT, Gary M. Ritchie Jr. and wife Kerri of Highland Mills, NY, and Alyce Orr and husband Bill of Danbury, CT. He also leaves his grandchildren Keith, Pepper, Alyssa, Kaela, Taylor, Kara, William, Andreah, Abigail and Harper, and his great-grandchildren Madeline and Adeline; and his sister Dixie and husband Joe Gilby of Las Vegas, NV as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a Brother Gary Both, Sister Diane (Ritchie) Potter, Brother-in-law Bernard Potter, Nephew Keith Both, Aunt Harriet (Parker) Christie, Uncle Stuart Christie and step-mother Lorna Ritchie.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 1-4 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington with a service at 3:30 pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gary’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development,2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 or Care for Our Wounded Soldiers, National Caregiving Foundation, PO Box 1176, Dunkirk, MD 20754

