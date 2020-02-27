Obituary: John Winter Schaffer, 73

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my soulmate and husband John Winter Schaffer. John died on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Jerome Home in New Britain, where they took wonderful care of him over the last week. John was born in New Britain on Dec. 29, 1946, the son of the late John and Ruth (Winter) Schaffer.

He graduated from Pulasky High School, class of 1965. He worked for the US Postal Service for 42 years, in New Britain for 10 years and Rocky Hill for 32 years. While in Rocky Hill he was affectionately known as “Pops”. He was a 50 year member of the USPS. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #957 in New Britain where he spent many years volunteering for the good of the Lodge. He was also a member of the Austrian Donau Club. He was married to Mari (Bitel) Schaffer for 43 years, and had lived in Southington their whole married life. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, and traveling to the island of St. Maarten. He was the proud father of two sons John Schaffer Jr. and Matthew Shaffer that both predeceased him. Although it was a tremendous loss, he continued to In addition to his wife Mari (Bitel) Schaffer, he will be deeply missed by his sister Gretchen Fau and his nephew Evan Fau both of Fair Oaks, CA, and his sister-in-law Barbara (Bruce) Thorin of Bristol, his brother-in-law Robert (Roberta) Bitel of Winter Haven, FL. and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends especially Brian and Colleen Gregson and families.

His funeral will be Saturday, Feb. 29th at 10 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington for Mass at 11 am. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to Southington Bread for Life, 31 Vermont Ave, Southington, CT 06489 or the Southington Steps Coalition, Attn: Megan Albanese, Outreach Coordinator, 196 N. Main Street Southington, CT 06489. Please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences and directions.

Related