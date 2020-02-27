Obituary: Mark Steven Krampitz, 67

Kinston, NC – Mark Steven Krampitz, 67, died Monday, February 17, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mark was a security officer for ESPN in Bristol, Connecticut and at retirement moved to Kinston, NC to be near his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Alberta Bates Krampitz; wife, Martha Krampitz; brother, Walter; and a stepdaughter, Cindy.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Avery, of Kinston, NC; several nieces and nephews; stepdaughters, Crystal and Diane; five step-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Karen Krampitz, of Winston Salem.

Advertisement

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Diabetes Association at

www.diabetes.org.

Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.