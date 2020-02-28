Public hearing for 2020-21 budget set for March 5

The Plainville Town Council set a date for the public hearing regarding the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, Mar. 5, at 7 p.m., in the council chambers of the Plainville Town Municipal center at 1 Central Square.

The next scheduled meeting of the town council will be on Monday, Mar. 2, and during that meeting Town Manager Robert Lee and Superintendent of Schools Steven LePage will be giving presentations regarding their respective budgets. The superintendent’s budget was approved by the Board of Education during their last meeting, in the amount of $39,277,677.

Following the presentation and public hearing, the town council will hold a series of workshops that will be open to the public, in which they will review the proposed budget and make adjustments as they see fit.

As of the council meeting held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, the council approved the following dates and times for their upcoming work sessions—Monday, Mar. 9, Tuesday, Mar. 10, Wednesday, Mar. 11, and Thursday, Mar. 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m., in council chambers.

The council will meet again on Monday, Mar. 16, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers. Additionally, work sessions have been scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 17, Wednesday, Mar. 18, and Thursday, Mar. 19.

“Council has generally scheduled seven work sessions, I don’t think you’ve used seven to get through the budget, but you never know,” said Lee. “We would recommend that you schedule, perhaps, up to seven nights if that works for the council members.”

For those who are interested in taking part in the work sessions, but who will be unable to attend the meetings, Lee informed attendees that the work sessions will be televised by Nutmeg TV, and will be available to live stream via their website, www.NutmegTV.org.

Following the approval of the general government budget, the all day budget vote will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 28, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Plainville Fire House at 77 West Main Street. The presidential primary will also be held on Tuesday, Apr. 28, and voting locations are as follows—district one will vote at Linden Street School, 69 Linden Street; district two will vote at the Our Lady of Mercy Parish Center, 19 South Canal Street; district three will vote at Louis Toffolon Elementary School, 145 Northwest Drive; and district four will vote at Frank T. Wheeler Elementary School, 15 Cleveland Memorial Drive.

Lee also announced that an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Mar. 4, in honor of the Frank T. Wheeler Elementary School renovation project. Beginning at 6 p.m., residents are invited to walk through the halls of the recently renovated building.

“Several years ago, town residents approved a $23.5 million appropriation to renovate the school,” said Lee. “The project was completed ahead of schedule and was anticipated to come in under the budgeted amount.”

The town manager reported that the project is essentially complete, with the exception being some outdoors items that will be completed in the spring. Lee concluded by thanking the members of the Capital Projects Building Committee, saying that those volunteers oversee a great deal of the work being done during capital projects in town.

