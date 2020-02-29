Coming soon: New Memorial Park playground

Two truckloads delivered the soon-to-be new Memorial Park Rotary Playground pieces to the town garage at Panthorn Park last week. Officials close to the project gathered to see the new park equipment first-hand.

Last year, the Rotary Club of Southington pledged to raise $100,000 to rebuild the playground at Memorial Park. In addition, the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain (CFGNB) has provided a grant of $50,000 to aid in the rebuild. Any remaining costs will be taken up by town.

The original playground was built in the 1970s. Former town councilor Dawn Miceli, who was instrumental in organizing the rebuild, said the playground has seen a lot of “band-aiding” over the years.

“It was time for a new playscape,” said Miceli. “It was in poor condition, and we needed to replace it.”

Updates for the park have been talked about for several years, but funding an entirely new playscape would be costly, Miceli said.

Advertisement

“With keeping our taxpayers in mind, we wanted to think outside of the box in terms of funding the new playscape,” she said.

The Rotary Club of Southington, one of the largest and most active service organizations in town, stepped up to the plate.

“This is our largest capital campaign that we’ve taken on,” said club member and chair of the playground committee Kate Sirignano.

Sirignano said every few years, the Rotary Club takes on a major project in town, but this was the largest fundraising commitment the group had taken on. They have been hosting various events over the last year in order to raise money for the project.

CFGNB program associate and assistant director of development Kaylah Smith said the foundation looks to support all of the communities it serves, including Southington.

“The project really came from Dawn’s leadership, and we wanted to offer our support,” said Smith. “It was really a no-brainer for our committee and our board to support this.”

The new playscape features a pirate ship theme. It includes 39 different components. Miceli said the playground is an “all-access playground for all abilities.”

“This is something everyone can enjoy,” she said.

Landscape Structures designed the playground. Now that all the components have been delivered, town staff will begin clearing out the current playscape, planting grass in its place, and building the new park in the spring once the weather is clear. The new playground will be closer to the entrance of the park, between the swimming pool and the fields adjacent to the parking lot.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at News@SouthingtonObserver.com.