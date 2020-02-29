Commentary: Chamber to offer 401k option for local businesses

The offering of benefits is a major concern for both companies and their employees. With the rising costs of running a business, some employers are finding it more challenging to present attractive packages to entice or keep qualified workers.

While salaries will always be a primary factor in choosing whether to accept a position, today’s new generation of workers continues to express they value workplace benefits over monetary compensation. Some go so far to say that they would take a lower salary for an identical position in another company if the benefits were better.

Studies show that workplace benefits and employment longevity go hand in hand. Employee engagement decreases where benefits are lacking. Among the most appealing benefits are 401(k) plans, health insurance, paid time off, pensions and flexible work hours.

Just this week, the Southington Chamber announced its new Association Retirement Plan (ARP) to help member businesses access more affordable and robust 401(k) investment options. This new benefit is the result of a recent ruling by the U.S. Department of Labor that allows associations such as the Southington Chamber to set up new and convert existing plans.

By joining together through the Southington Chamber 401(k) plan, Member businesses will be able to tap into group pricing that will save the business and their employees time and money.

The Southington Chamber is part of the first group of associations in the United States and the first Chamber in New England to offer this kind of plan. Since July, the Chamber has been working with retirement plan expert Brian Williams, president of Northshire Consulting to establish a multiple-employer plan (MEP) to help provide high-quality retirement plan choices.

Small businesses are often limited by retirement plan choices and incur higher administrative fees because they do not have the buying power of a larger company. The new ARP rule, effective as of Sept. 30, 2019, allows multiple small employers to pool their assets. By adopting into Southington Chamber ARP, small businesses will be able to attract lower fees from providers.

Another benefit of the Southington Chamber ARP is that members that utilize the plan do not need to worry about many of the administrative duties, such as individual IRS 5500 filings, as these functions will be handled on behalf of employers by the association.

The plan is ready for enrollment. Any business interested in learning about the Chamber’s MEP 401K plan is invited to attend an informational session on Tuesday, March 3, at 8 a.m., or Thursday, March 5, at 4:30 p.m., at the chamber conference room, 31 Liberty St.,-Suite 210 in Southington.

Members and not-yet-members are welcome.

Confirm your participation at social@southingtonchamber.com or call 860-628-8036.

Barbara Coleman-Hekeler is the executive director of the Southington Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at (860) 628-8036, ext. 102 or at Barbara@southingtonchamber.com