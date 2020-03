On Friday, March 6, the Bristol Republican Town Committee will be holding its annual Lincoln Dinner at Nuchies, Forestville at 6 p.m.

Pastor Will Marotti from WTIC-AM will host a round table discussion with Patrick Sasser of No Tolls Connecticut; state Rep. Themis Klarides, House Minority Leader; and Erin Stewart, the mayor of New Britain.

More information can be found at the Bristol Republican Town Committee page on Facebook or by calling (860) 266-7812.

