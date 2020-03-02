Duck Race scheduled for May 3

On Sunday, May 3, 5,000 rubber ducks will race down the Pequabuck River as spectators watch to see what one will be among the first to cross the finish line. The top three prizes are a $1,500 cash grand prize; $750 cash for second place and a Smart 4-K HDTV for the third place finisher. Dozens of additional prizes will also be awarded to the top finishing ducks. This all-day event is more than just a duck race, it’s a family fun filled extravaganza.

The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with the opening of the craft and vendor fair where handmade jewelry, clothing, beauty products, sculptures, wind chimes, handbags and more will be available. Food vendors, local businesses, shopping and much more will all be part of the festivities. The duck race itself will begin at 2 p.m.

Admission is free.

The race is hosted by Bristol Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Bristol Central High School Booster Club, BCHS Central Stage Committee, BCHS Maroon & White Committee, Bristol Eastern High School Student Council, Bristol Exchange Club, Miss Forestville Scholarship Organization, Mountain View PTO, PYVOT, United Way of West Central CT, and Veteran’s Strong Community Center. The proceeds raised benefit the race partners in addition to being used to support the chamber’s community events.

Duck Race tickets are $5 each and are available at: the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, 440 North Main St., the Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., City True Value, 750 Farmington Ave., First Bristol Credit Union, 25 North St. and 902 Stafford Ave., Greer’s Chicken, 64 Matthews St., Max Pizza Restaurant, 108 Stafford Ave., and One Fifty Center, 150 Central St., Silvana Day Spa and Salon, 102 Main St., Southside Meat Market, 145 West St., St. Joseph Polish Society, 88 East Main St

Advertisement

For more information or to be a vendor, visit CentralCTChambers.org or call (860)584-4718.