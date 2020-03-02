Firefighter honored

At last Thursday’s Fire Commission meeting, Firefighter Alan Rudolewicz received an official commendation for actions he took on Dec. 2, 2019 when the Bristol Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 55 Gaylord St.

A press release from the city said that the incident report filed by Deputy Chief Mark McCarthy reported crews arrived at the nine story apartment building and made their way to the top floor to investigate. While on the ninth floor additional information was received reporting light smoke and water on the eight floor.

Rudolewicz descended to that location to investigate, finding smoke and water in the area of Apt. 813, said the news release. Rudolewcz communicated his findings to command and entered the apartment to further investigate, said the release. Rudolewicz located and removed a victim, dragging him to a safe location in the hallway.

Additional crews arrived to continue the search in the apartment and extinguish the remaining fire, said the news release. Firefighters treated the victim until Bristol EMS arrived. The victim was transported to Bristol Hospital in stable condition with burns.

“These quick actions, communications and individual effort by FF Rudolewicz led to a success rescue,” noted Acting Chief Robert Poggio, according to the press release.

Advertisement