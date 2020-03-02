Heather Bailey fund offers scholarships, school trip financial assistance

The Heather Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund is offering several $1,000 scholarships to graduating Bristol high school seniors.

The scholarships are available to graduating seniors from Bristol Central, Bristol Eastern, or St. Paul high schools.

The fund is also providing eighth grade students with financial aid for any special class events or trips that they cannot afford.

The fund honors the memory of Heather Bailey, a former Northeast School student.

For applications for either programs or for information, write to PO Box 9008, Bristol Ct 06011-9008, call (860)585 5157, or email lori@reedandstefanow.com

