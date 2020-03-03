Drunk driver hits Hop Haus…again

Southington police announced that on Feb. 29 at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers responded to the Hop Haus, located at 28 West Main St. after it was reported that a vehicle struck the building and then fled the scene. Police located a vehicle matching the description of the one involved a short distance away and initiated a motor vehicle stop. It was determined that this was the vehicle involved.

Investigation revealed that Kevin Mitchell, 25, of Cheshire was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz in a southwesterly direction on Main Street. When he reached the intersection of Main Street, South Main Street and West Main Street, his vehicle exited the roadway, crossed the sidewalk, struck some decorative planters that were located in the vacant lot on the southwest corner of the intersection and then struck the Hop Haus building. The vehicle then fled the area in a westerly direction on West Main Street only to be stopped by police a short distance away. Further investigation revealed that the accused was intoxicated at the time of this incident. No injuries were reported.

As a result of this incident, Mitchell was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, and failure to maintain lane. He was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in New Britain Court on March 13.

Mugshot is not available.

