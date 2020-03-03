Man arrested for assaulting elderly

By
The Observers
-
0
132
Kevin Vereneau

Southington police announced that on Feb. 29, Kevin Vereneau, 38, of Southington was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault on the elderly.

Vereneau was involved in a dispute with another male at a local residence. During the dispute, Vereneau struck the male victim in the face several times causing minor injury to the victim. The victim declined medical treatment.

Vereneau was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in New Britain Court on March 2.

The identity of the victim is not being released.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR