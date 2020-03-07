Commentary: Question, what’s in your wallet?

I imagine you have seen those ubiquitous Capital One Credit Card commercials, the ones that feature some famous actor like Samuel L. Jackson or Jennifer Garner. They talk about the advantages of having a Capital One credit card, particularly the idea that it will somehow save you money when you spend money—I never quite understand that—and at the end, in some sort of challenging way, they look directly into the camera and ask,

“What’s in your wallet?”

They want you to believe that your treasure is in your wallet. Jesus disagrees. “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust consume and where thieves break in and steal; but store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust consumes and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:19-21)

As many Christians begin the annual observance of Lent, walking these next 40 days with Jesus, it is a question we should ask. What is our true treasure? What’s in your wallet?

Several years ago, when I was pastor of a church in New Britain, someone challenged me to consider where my treasure is.

Lindsay, president of our youth group, asked what I would do to help hungry people. I pulled out my wallet, but she didn’t want to know what was in my wallet—she wanted more. She wanted to know what was in my heart.

The youth group was holding a “Fast that Lasts.” They would go without food for 24 hours to experience what it was like to be hungry and would ask members of the congregation to make pledges to help feed hungry people. Lindsay wanted to raise $700. “Wow,” I said. “That’s a lot of money.”

“I know,” she said, “but we’re concerned about hungry children and we really want to do something big.”

That’s when Lindsay asked me to put my beard on the line.

I grew my beard in 1981 when I was a senior in college. I was very proud of it. No one had seen my face since. Lindsay asked me to put that treasure on the line. “If we reach our goal, will you shave your beard? I really think it will motivate us to work hard to raise money.”

And they did, in fact, raise over $1000. So, I went to the church at midnight during the Fast that Lasts and our youth director, who also happened to be a hairdresser, removed my whiskers, revealing my face for the first time in 23 years. They were so proud of themselves. Fifty tired, sleepy, hungry youth had done some good in the world, stored up some real treasure, and at the same time got to see their pastor beardless for the first time.

They also learned something about the joy of caring for others, a treasure that is eternal.

So, as Lent begins, I ask you—where is your treasure?

Rev. Dr. Ronald B. Brown is the pastor at the First Congregational Church in Southington and a member of the Southington Interfaith Clergy Association. He can be reached at rbrown@fccsouthington.org or (860) 628-6958.