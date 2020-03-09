Bristol’s Youth Cabinet meets March 10

The March Mayor’s Youth Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. with participants learning about city government, taking a tour of various offices with fun facts about each, and then attending the monthly Joint Meeting of the Board of Finance and City Council meeting at 6:45 p.m.

“We had a great group for last month’s kick-off of Youth Cabinet featuring the parks, and several of the ideas that they came up with will hopefully be incorporated in some of this summer’s Pop Up Parks,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release from her office. “This month’s activity will surround some of the general government functions found in City Hall, with a few surprises thrown in as well.”

The Youth Cabinet Program is free. It gives youths an opportunity to become familiar with local government, add experience to their resumes, earn volunteer hours and connect with other students. Each month, Youth Cabinet leaders attend different meetings for a variety of city departments. Leaders meet for 30 minutes prior to the meetings to discuss hot topics. This month, the City Council meeting will immediately follow and participants can choose to stay if they so choose. The program is best-suited for middle school and high school ages, but is open to all ages who want to participate, Scout Troops, home-schoolers and other youth groups.

The 2020 schedule listed below can also be accessed through the Mayor’s Office as well as the Parks and Recreation Departments Facebook pages. This is a drop-in program where youth can pick and choose the departments that interest them. RSVP’s are encouraged so organizers can plan accordingly. Parents may drop-off or stay for the sessions.

April 21, Police Commissioners Board, Police Department lobby, 5:30 p.m.

May 28, Fire Commissioners Board, First Floor, City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14, Youth Commission, Youth and Community Services, 51 High St., 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 19, –Board of Public Works, Council Chambers, City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 8, – City Council Meeting, Council Chambers, City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

For details, call youth and family coordinator Kyana Anderson at 860-314-4690.