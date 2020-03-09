Camp Invention science camp returns this summer, registration underway

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Strong Elementary School the week of Aug. 3 to Aug. 7.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors—the NIHF Inductees. This year’s Elevate curriculum features several video challenges from these Inductees encouraging children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness.

In camp invention flight lab, imaginations soar as children learn about flight with gliders, rockets, heliballs and hand-copters. They build a cityscape from upcycled materials, navigate planes through a storm and take apart a robot.

In design thinking project, campers learn the value of their creativity as they bring their biggest ideas to life. To become successful innovators, they create sketches, build prototypes, design logos and find out how to pitch their invention while protecting their intellectual property.

In the rescue squad, using teamwork and problem-solving skills, children protect the Earth’s ecosystems. Inspiring activities include creating pods to compete in zipline races, exploring energy conservation, eliminating pollution and helping wildlife in habitats across the country.

At camp invention champions, they discover the unseen inventors behind their favorite sports, campers apply their own ingenuity. They trade inventor playing cards, create and play their own high-energy hover-ball games, and design and build the ultimate sports complex.

At the end of the program, each camper will bring home a robot.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation.

To learn more, visit www.invent.org/camp.