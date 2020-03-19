Imagination earns Barnes Foundation grant

Imagine Nation received a Barnes Foundation grant in support of “Imagine Nation with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics).”

The program includes weekly STEAM-based Museum Studio workshops for the 119 preschool children at the Early Learning School, and for visitors to the Museum Studios.

In addition, special STEAM Day family engagement programs will be held, including the Teddy Bear Health Clinic, Water Carnival, and Beach in the City.

The first 50 children in attendance at each of our STEAM Day family engagement programs will receive complimentary admission as part of the grant.

The grant also supports “Sensory Saturday,” a complimentary program held at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month for children with special or sensory processing needs.

A Sensory Day will be held on Tuesday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring thematic sensory-based stations throughout the museum studios. “We are most grateful to the Barnes Foundation for their support.

Their generosity has been instrumental in providing these exceptional early learning experiences for children and their families,” said Doreen Stickney, Imagine Nation development director, in a press release.