Junior Miss Southington seeks pageant contestants

The Junior Miss Southington scholarship organization is looking for contestants for its annual pageant to be held on April 26 at the Southington Elks. Connecticut resident’s ages four through high school seniors are eligible to apply.

A scholarship is awarded to high school teen top winner. Areas of competition include private interview, talent, and on stage question in formal wear.

This is a community service organization. Titleholders perform at convalescent homes, make soldier care packages, participate with food drives, and ring bells during holidays among other planned activities. Deadline to enter is March 30.

For more information contact Jo Anne Salerno at putinontheritz@aol.com or call or text (860) 620-3221.

