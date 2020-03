The Raya Clinic along with the Mangia Faccia club are celebrating their 12th consecutive year—and a record year—of collecting toys for tots. From left, Marine Corps Sargent Wiwitsur, Club member Vincent Nanfito, Dr. Stacey Raya, Dr. Marcus Yancoskie and Dr Jeana Forant. The partners have collected over $13,000 in toys for people in need.

Related