Gov. Ned Lamont is using emergency powers to prohibit gatherings of more than 250 people to try to check the spread of coronavirus infection, excluding religious services. The governor is exercising additional authorities that state law granted him after he signed a joint declaration of a civil preparedness emergency and a public health emergency on Monday.

The executive order prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people for social and recreational events. The prohibition remains in effect until midnight April 30, unless modified by a subsequent executive order.

Violation on the order would be a felony offense. The crime carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Spiritual gatherings and worship services are not covered under the executive order, but the order does impact entertainment venues across the state, including community, civic, leisure, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, movie screenings, plays, performances, and conventions.

“I’m recommending staying out of groups of 100 or more. I think that is just a safe way to go and make sure you’re able to limit your exposure and others exposure,” Lamont said.

Advertisement

At this point, AMC theaters in Southington (1821 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk.) and Plainville (220 New Britain Ave.) are still open, but movie-goers should check availability before making the trip.

The following is a partial list of entertainment-related cancellations or changes to scheduled events in our coverage area:

Bristol

This weekend’s Dudes’ Night out at the Club, and Teddy Bear Health Clinic, and Shamrock School of Irish Dance events at Imagine Nation have all been postponed to a later date, TBA.

The AAU Basketball Tournament and AAU Gymnastics meet scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled.

The March 13 Patient Safety COBRA Panel Discussion at Bristol Hospital scheduled for 11 am on Friday, March 13, has been canceled.

Paier College/CCARC reception and Art Gallery showing has been cancelled.

Mum Festival Spring Bingo event scheduled for Sunday, April 26, at the Bristol Polish Club cancelled.

Plainville

Plainville Public Library all children, teen and adult program is canceled until further notice.

Plainville Historical Society presentation of “Connecticut Women and the Vote” has been postponed until the spring.

Plainville YMCA will pause all classes and programs through March 29.

Plainville Recreation Department has postponed individual and group swim lessons, contemporary dance class, toddle dance, adult basketball, adult over 30 basketball, co-ed volleyball, girls volleyball, diving, yoga, Zumba, golf clinic, and the Mini Hoops program; and cancelled the open swim program for at least the next two weeks.

Plainville Recreation Department – open swim

Southington

Saint Thomas Passion Play

Southington AND Cheshire YMCA Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

All school concerts and drama productions (postponed)

Southington Public Library’s “Southington Reads” event, St. Patty’s Day concert, and Probate Forum

United Way Annual Dinner (postponed to May 8)

Penny Lane Band concert at Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation (postponed)

The following is a partial list of entertainment-related cancellations or changes to scheduled events in our region:

Hamden: The March 17 lecture by social scientist Donald Shaw at Quinnipiac University has been postponed until fall.

Prospect: The Kerry Boys concert in Prospect has been canceled. The concert, which was to be held along with the Friends of the Prospect Public Library’s grand opening of its new bookstore, was scheduled for March 14 at the Prospect Community Center. The Prospect Democratic Town Committee’s event “Women’s Work” slated for March 18, has been canceled.

Southbury: The Jewish Federation of Western Connecticut has canceled these upcoming events: Mahjong for the entire month of March and Love and Knishes, which was slated for March 25. The Senior Center has suspended all activities for the time being with the exception of congregate meals. Transportation to doctors and food shopping will continue as usual. Parks and Recreation has canceled basketball games for the upcoming weekend as well as open swim.

Torrington: The Torrington Library announced that it is cancelling all public events, outreach initiatives and public room rentals through April 5. At least until March 27, the public schools cancelled or postponed the following: Family events at school sites, performances, recognitions, etc. of 100 people or more; All in-state field trips. Approved out-of-state field trips for April will be reviewed by the Board. Additionally, the Regional History Day Contest will not be held at Torrington High School on Saturday, March 14. This weekend’s dance competition with Kids Artistic Review at the Warner Theatre has been canceled. In addition, all Met performances have been canceled through March 31, effective immediately.

Waterbury: All performances at the Palace Theater have been suspended through April 30, including WAMS presents “The Wiz,” “Jersey Boys,” “Finding Neverland,” “Charles Esten,” “An American in Pari”s and “An Intimate Evening with David Foster.” The Waterbury Symphony Orchestra will postpone its March 29 “Carnival of the Animals” concert, which was to be held at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The WSO will reschedule but does not have a specific date. All Osher Lifelong Learning Institute activities at the University of Connecticut have been suspended indefinitely as of Friday. Thursday’s “Three Amigos” class has been canceled. Olli has asked students not to come to campus after today. The premiere of “Always a Bridesmaid” at the Seven Angels Theatre is set to begin Thursday night as planned. Anyone with tickets who is sick is asked to stay home and contact the box office at 203-757-4676 to exchange their tickets.

Watertown: The Shamrock Shuffle Road Race has been postponed. A new date will be set at a later time.

Winsted: The Business After Hours event scheduled for March 18 at the Arts and Science Atrium, 209 Holabird Ave., Winsted, has been postponed. The Gilbert School‘s presentation of “Willy Wonka – The Musical” scheduled to take place March 13 through 15 has been postponed to May 1, 2 and 3.

Woodbury: The Woodbury Senior Center has temporarily suspended all programs and activities, including free community concert featuring Handler and Levesque mandolin and guitar duo. The concert will be rescheduled at a later date.

Wolcott: The 51st Miss Wolcott Scholarship Program to be held March 28 at Tyrrell Middle School has been canceled.

Observer staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher and Republican-American staff writer Paul Hughes contributed to this article. To add your event to the list of cancelations, contact us at Entertainment@PlainvilleObserver.com.