The Professional Young Visionaries of Tomorrow will be hosting a networking event at Better Half Brewing at 59 North Main St., Bristol, on Wednesday, March 18, at 6 p.m.

A press release said PYVOT is intended as a way for young professionals to connect to benefit their careers.

To register for the networking event, visit CentralCTChambers.org. For information about PYVOT, visit pyvotct.com.

