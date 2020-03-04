Joetown wins the battle of the bands

Rockers Joe Delaney, Kerry Gollarney, Darrin Yardley, and Jose Lopez emerged victorious last Thursday as their band, Joetown, was named as the 2020 champion of the Crystal Bees battle of the bands competition.

After playing Led Zeppelin’s hit “When the Levee Breaks” for their sound check, the rockers exploded into an original song with lyrics that summed up what it’s like to experience their music—“We are the people who rock. We are the people who roll. We are the people who love to rock and roll.”

Delaney, Joetown’s front man, said the group will be playing some gigs throughout the state in the upcoming months, but they are most excited to get back into the studio to record several new songs. All of Joetown’s currently released songs and music videos can be found on their website, Joetown.com.

“I think it’s really great that they [Crystal Bees] do this because it’s important for live music, and I think live music is important,” said Delaney. “The big takeaway is that it was a positive thing for live music. It got a whole bunch of bands together and a lot of networking around a bunch of local acts, and there’s nothing more positive than that.”

The 2020 champions were the last to take the stage, following the 2019 champions, Remember September, week one winners Down the Hatch, and week two winners Bad Bad Stereo.

“I thought they were all authentically themselves, and it really showed that they were true to how they are as musicians,” said Eric Schod, bass player for Remember September.

Each of the three finalists brought a different experience to the stage, but all three performances shared a common thread; high levels of energy and explosively entertaining front men.

Bad Bad Stereo showcased how close the band members were as lead singer Blake Avenue, guitarists Jeff Oddo and Geoff Peters and bass player Anthony Delcervo danced around throughout their set.

Down the Hatch was pure energy—not only did the group bring props such as balloons for their rendition of Nena’s “99 Red Balloons,” lead singer Joey Gonzalez, once again leapt from the stage to serenade the judges and crowd.

But it was Joetown’s guitarist Gollarney that pushed the group into the lead, as he once again pulled out his bagpipes to close their set.

“Bad Bad Stereo had all this great original music and energy. Down the Hatch had energetic covers, I mean, when they did “Shout” from Animal House, that’s a hard, hard song to do; it was flat out amazing,” said Eric Smith, event coordinator. “At that point you thought they were going to win, and then Joetown comes on. These are seasoned pros doing a mix of high energy metal and rock, but what really put them over the top was Kerry on bagpipes. It’s something that you can’t get anywhere. It is dynamic, and it blew me away.”

Joetown walked away from the competition with $1,000 cash, and they will be interviewed on “The Hot Spot with Darcy,” a radio show hosted by Darcy Abbott on WAPJ in Torrington.

While the 2020 Crystal Bees battle of the bands—sponsored by Guitar Center of Southington, Budweiser, and Stonehenge Sound—has concluded, the venue at 240 Spring Street in Southington showcases local music weekly. A full list of upcoming performances can be found at CrystalBees.com.

“More venues should do this sort of thing because it’s not just good for their business, but it’s a community event that makes a difference,” said Delaney. “I think what they did for this event at this club, without question, gained them more supporters and more customers and more people that look at this place as a live venue. If more places did things like that I think it would just enhance the arts scene in Connecticut in a big way.”

