Lincoln Day Dinner creates interest for scores of GOP

Members of the Republican town committees of Farmington, New Britain, and Plainville, gathered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 574 on Saturday, Feb. 28, for the annual Lincoln Day dinner, hosted by the Plainville RTC. The event was held in honor of America’s 16th president, Abraham Lincoln. Wednesday, Feb. 12 would have marked Lincoln’s 211th birthday.

“It’s a feel good event, and it’s just a great night for everybody just to get together and talk about what’s going on in the state—perhaps what’s going on nationally—and give people an opportunity to do that with each other,” said Gayle Dennehy, chairwoman of the PRTC.

In addition to the event being a way for Republicans to connect across town lines, Plainville’s council chairwoman Kathy Pugliese said the event serves as a separate fundraiser for each of the three towns. Each town provided a raffle item, and all of the tickets sold for the specific town’s raffle would benefit that town’s RTC during the upcoming year.

Some of the speakers during the event were Sue Hatfield, vice chair of the Connecticut Republican Party, who discussed the current lawsuit brought forth by three high school students regarding the CIAC and student athletes, and State Rep. William Petit (R-22).

Petit, who serves as the ranking member of the Connecticut Public Health Committee, addressed several topics including the recent developments in the Coronavirus outbreak. He said that more information will continue to be published by the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), but in the mean time “typical hygiene measures will make the biggest difference.”

“Coronavirus is a virus like the flu, at the moment seemingly, we probably need to treat it the same way,” said Petit, who also mentioned that the flu is “probably going to end up killing 30,000 people” this year. “I think the state is prepared in terms of the hospitals being on alert, and the infectious disease community. We have the test now available in the state, I don’t know how many, that report just came out in the last 24 hours. We have containment and quarantine…Hopefully we’ve done a pretty good job in terms of sealing the boarder for people coming from some places, so, it’s nothing to mess with but at the moment it seems to be similar to the flu.”

Petit assured the audience that he was neither trying to down play or up play the Coronavirus, but expects to see more information released by the CDC and WHO as they learn more about the virus.

Keynote speaker for the night was 2018 gubernatorial candidate, Bob Stefanowski, who said that the three RTCs are comprised of “hardworking, fiscally conservative, great people,” and that “anything I can do to support them I’d be happy to do.” Stefanowski shared his opinions on the current state of the State of Connecticut and where he thinks the state should be headed.

“We’ve got an affordability problem in our state, people just cannot afford to live here anymore,” said Stefanowski. The first step in improving Connecticut, Stefanowski said, is to cut spending.

“Our spending in this state is out of control, it goes up every single year, the services don’t get any better, and this government wastes money,” said Stefanowski. “A 1% cost to our budget would be $200 million, it’s more than tolls would have generated. We spent a year talking about tolls which we should have been talking about cutting spending and lowering taxes.”

