UPDATED: Governor declares state of emergency

HARTFORD – Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Connecticut to try to limit the spread of coronavirus disease.

Lamont signed a joint declaration of a civil preparedness emergency and a public health emergency on Tuesday afternoon that grant the governor and state commissioner of public health authority to take certain actions. The declarations will remain in effect until Sept. 9 unless the governor rescinds them earlier.

Only two state residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and two New York state residents who worked in Connecticut hospitals have also tested positive.

Lamont said he issuing the emergency orders as a precaution, and he may take additional measures to protect the public health and safety in the future, including suspending or modifying state laws within his authority.

“We don’t do this lightly,” he said.

The possible actions that a civil preparedness order authorizes Lamont to take include travel bans, evacuations, and closures of schools, state and local government offices and buildings, and private businesses.

In a public health emergency, the governor can authorize the commissioner of public health to order people be isolated, quarantined, or vaccinated. The governor can also direct the commissioner to execute all or part of the public health emergency response plan.

In this case, Lamont empowered the commissioner of public health and local directors of public health to isolate or quarantine individuals.

The governor’s office said the two declarations will enable the chief executive officers of municipalities to exercise emergency powers authorized under state law to respond to a major disaster or crisis.

To date, only two of the 58 patients tested for COVID-19 have tested positive, said Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the commissioner of public health. Another 19 patients were awaiting testing as of Tuesday afternoon.

A civil preparedness emergency was last declared in 2018 when tornadoes and severe thunderstorms hit the state. There were four other declarations from 2011 through 2017, all stemming from blizzards or severe winter storms.

The last public health emergency was declared in October 2014. Then-Gov. Dannel P. Malloy issued an executive order authorizing the quarantining of anyone who may have been exposed to Ebola. Two doctoral students from Yale University and a family of six from Liberia were quarantined before the order was lifted six months later.

A federal judge in 2018 dismissed a lawsuit that challenged the quarantine order that eight quarantined individuals and the Hartford-based Liberian Community Association of Connecticut brought. The decision is under appeal.