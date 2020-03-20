Community builders’ reception April 8 at Double Tree by Hilton

The United Way of West Central Connecticut will be hosting their 18th annual Community Builders’ Reception on Wednesday, April 8, at The DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., at 5 p.m. Four awards will be given out that evening. “It’s an opportunity to recognize individuals, companies, and groups, and celebrate the success of United Way,” said Donna Osuch, President & CPO.

The Collaborative Excellence Award will go to the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame for their youth leadership program. They bring youth from the three Bristol High Schools together for leadership development. The Change Maker Award will go to Plymouth Keys for Kindness. They partner with the Lions Club to change lives through kindness. The Rising Star Award will go to Agape House. They help people facing homelessness. The Spirit of Caring Award will be awarded to the late Sheila Kelly, and will be accepted by City Councilman Peter Kelley. “She was involved in our United Way, the Chamber, and Brian’s Angels. She gave back to the community,” said Osuch. “We’ve always been recognizing organizations. Some awards go back far. The first Spirit of Caring Award was presented in 1994.”

The United Way gives funds to organizations, and programs to connect them to health and financial stability. Osuch said they have committees that collaborate on addressing homelessness, making sure children are getting a good education, and supporting seniors. They also help people file their income tax through volunteers. “Volunteerism is a large part of the mission,” said Osuch.

“We always need to keep the message in front of people,” said Osuch. “There are those who know us, but not everyone does. We always need to be educating people.”

Osuch said there are programs and initiatives out there to support people, and the United Way is a partner of 2-1-1 along with the state. People can reach out to them for health or service questions. She also said that the United Way is watching and listening to how things are progressing with the Coronavirus, but people can call 2-1-1, or go to the website at 211ct.org.

The United Way has an upcoming triad conference coming up on Thursday, April 30. It will be a 90 minute training on how to recognize and help someone with dementia.

“This is for everyone, not just seniors,” said Osuch.

The Day of Caring will take place on Friday, May 15. It is a volunteer day. “Last year there were 600 people. I hope for at least that many again,” said Osuch.

