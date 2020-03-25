Bristol fire report for the March 27 edition

By
The Observers
-
0
24

The Bristol Fire Department announced the following incidents from Saturday, Feb. 21 to Tuesday, March 10:

Saturday, Feb. 21

  • 830 Middle St., lock-out
  • 44 Lewis Rd., lock-out
  • 246 Tyler Way, good intent call
  • 200 Blakeslee St., lock-out

Sunday, Feb. 22

  • Pine St. & Emmett St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
  • 22 Jay Ln., carbon monoxide incident
  • 201 Lake Ave., sprinkler activation due to malfunction
  • 141 Beths Ave., water evacuation
  • 22 Curtiss Ave., public service
  • 250 Jacobs St., forest, woods or wildland fire
  • 75 Union St., unauthorized burning

Sunday, Feb. 23

  • 284 N Main St., lock-out
  • 1 Orchard Park Rd., N/A
  • 86 Anthony Dr., unauthorized burning
  • 70 Locust St., detector activation, no fire – unintentional
  • 99 Jefferson Ave., water or steam leak
  • 68 Douglas Rd., gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
  • 59 Kelley St., heat detector activation due to malfunction

Monday, Feb. 24

Advertisement
  • 107 Pine St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
  • Stafford Ave. & Marvin St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
  • 275 Terryville Rd., smoke scare, odor of smoke
  • 55 Fairfield St., CO detector activation due to malfunction
  • 44 Village St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction

Tuesday, Feb. 25

  • 46 Conlon St., smoke detector activation, no fire
  • 22 High St., person in distress
  • 63 Bel Air Dr., good intent call
  • 126 Maureen Dr., lock-out
  • 14 Ward St., smoke or odor removal
  • 55 Beths Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire

Wednesday, Feb. 26

  • 1175 Farmington Ave., local alarm system, malicious false alarm
  • 750 Stevens St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional
  • 64 Race St., lock-out
  • 357 Birch St., cooking fire, confined to container
  • 9 Irving St., detector activation, no fire – unintentional

Thursday, Feb. 27

  • 95 Prestige Ln., hazardous condition
  • 34 Upson St., false alarm or false call
  • Summer St. & Center St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
  • Pine St. & Todd St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
  • Pine St. & Middle St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
  • 140 Woodland St., extrication of victim(s) from vehicle

Friday, Feb. 28

  • 55 Gaylord St., assist police or other governmental agency
  • Stewart St. & Farmington Ave., power line down
  • 130 Ivy Dr., dispatched & cancelled en route
  • 556 King St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional
  • 51 View St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
  • 261 Brook St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
  • 597 Farmington Ave., central station, malicious false alarm

Saturday, Feb. 29

  • 62 Martin Rd., unauthorized burning
  • Lake Ave. & Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
  • 124 Main St., unintentional transmission of alarm
  • 34 Upson St., smoke or odor removal
  • 921 Pine St., smoke or odor removal

Sunday, March 1

  • 96 Sterling Way, smoke or odor removal
  • East Rd. & Union St., motor vehicle accident with injuries

Monday, March 2

  • 102 North St., dispatched & cancelled en route
  • 200 Prospect St., water or steam leak
  • 15 Riverside Ave., gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
  • 255 N Main St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
  • 826 Pine St., water or steam leak

Tuesday, March 3

  • 284 N Main St., steam, other gas mistaken for smoke
  • 15 Pine St., lock-in
  • 839 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries
  • 110 Middle St., lock-out
  • 191 Queen St., dispatched & cancelled en route
  • 10 Crown St., passenger vehicle fire
  • 121 Farmington Ave., hazmat release investigation w/ no hazmat

Wednesday, March 4

  • 200 Jerome Ave., police matter
  • 55 Gaylord St., medical assist, assist EMS crew
  • Moody St. & King St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
  • Center St. & Summer St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries

Thursday, March 5

  • 150 Pine St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
  • 40 Beechwood Ln., electrical wiring/equipment problem
  • 28 Gridley St., person in distress
  • 552 Farmington Ave., dispatched & cancelled en route
  • 157 South St., lock-out
  • 525 Waterbury Rd., detector activation, no fire – unintentional
  • 15 Holt St., breakdown of light ballast

Friday, March 6

  • 8 Matilda Dr., power line down
  • 8 Knollwood Dr., CO detector activation due to malfunction
  • 41 Brewster Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm
  • 81 North St., lock-out
  • 350 Rambler St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO
  • 321 Stonecrest Dr., arcing, shorted electrical equipment
  • Holt St. & King St., motor vehicle accident with injuries

Saturday, March 7

  • Mix St. & Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup
  • 52 Sheila CT., assist police or other governmental agency
  • 1477 Stafford Ave., chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue
  • 1363 Stafford Ave., unauthorized burning
  • 347 Riverside Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries

Sunday, March 8

  • 99 Farmington Ave., electrical wiring/equipment problem
  • 645 Wolcott St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries
  • 255 Main St., lock-out
  • 462 Washington St., unauthorized burning
  • 250 Jacobs St., good intent call
  • 64 Kilmartin Ave., building fire
  • 1325 Farmington Ave., detector activation, no fire – unintentional

Monday, March 9

  • Farmington Ave. & Burlington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup
  • Lake Ave. & Glenn St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
  • 38 Gridley St., lock-out
  • 53 Lufkin Ln., unauthorized burning
  • Davis Dr. & Quaker Ln., passenger vehicle fire
  • 101 Lake Ave., person in distress
  • 153 Jacqueline Dr., good intent call
  • 164 Fern Hill Rd., good intent call
  • 170 Fair St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
  • 201 Center St., unauthorized burning

Tuesday, March 10

  • 180 Riverside Ave., lock-out
  • 37 Garden St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional
  • 814 Terryville Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup
  • 68 Lewis St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire
  • 747 Pine St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire
  • 623 Farmington Ave., lock-out
  • 196 South St., smoke or odor removal
  • Lake Ave. & Sunnydale Ave., oil or other combustible liquid spill
  • 55 Gaylord St., unauthorized burning

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR