Food distribution points for children: Schools offer take-out for home schoolers

Beginning Wednesday, March 25, children age 18 and under who live in Bristol, and are interested in picking up food will have several options for either drive up or walk up service.

Bristol Eastern High School and Bristol Central High School will continue to offer drive-up and walk-up service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“Expanded food service will include distribution at Cambridge Park at Davis Drive, Coppermine Village Apartments at Shawn Drive, Huntington Woods at Blakeslee Street, Zbikowski Park Apartments at Lake Ave, and Rockwell Park Pavilion will have food distribution on Mondays and Wednesdays, for one hour, at each respective location,” announced Dr. Michael Dietter, deputy Superintendent of the Bristol Schools in a press release.

“We consider this a critical function during this time,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “I am so impressed with how the BOE has rolled out this component and the distance learning piece. From the superintendent and her administrative staff to the cafeteria workers working the line, and teachers who are volunteering on the All-Heart Hotline, Bristol is way ahead of where other communities are at this point.”

All locations will distribute food for multiple days at a time and will be operational until further notice.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, follow signs and prompts from staff in safety vests.