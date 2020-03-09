Plainville man charged with producing child pornography

John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Jason J. Molina, Acting Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), announced today that Kyle Fasold, 49, of Plainville, was arrested on Friday and charged with child pornography offenses.

After his arrest, Fasold appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish in Hartford and was ordered detained. Judge Farrish scheduled a detention hearing tomorrow at 10 a.m.

As alleged in court documents and statements made in court, on March 6, 2020, HSI special agents, with the assistance of the Plainville Police Department and Connecticut State Police, executed a court-authorized search of Fasold’s residence and seized numerous electronic items, including an Apple iPhone X. Preliminary forensic analysis of the iPhone revealed multiple video files and an image file of girls changing in a locker room.

It is alleged that Fasold produced the videos and image himself.

The complaint charges Fasold with production and attempted production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. Production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years, and possession of child pornography carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

U.S. Attorney Durham stressed that a complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Durham noted that this investigation is in its early stages and investigators are working to identify and notify victims.

This matter is being investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Plainville Police Department and Connecticut State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nancy V. Gifford and Sarala V. Nagala.

This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com.